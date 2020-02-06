Services
Christy Funeral Home
11 W. Broad St.
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0314
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christy Funeral Home
11 W. Broad St.
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Christy Funeral Home
11 W. Broad St.
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Haywood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Thomas "Bill" Haywood Sr.


1949 - 2020
William Thomas "Bill" Haywood Sr. Obituary
William "Bill" Thomas Haywood Sr.

Millville - William "Bill" Thomas Haywood, Sr., age 70 of Millville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family early Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020 after a brief illness.

Born and raised in Millville to the late George and Sarah (Simpkins) Haywood, Bill attended Millville High School.

Bill was well known as a hard worker that spent his days off helping out his family and friends with whatever they needed. He was a special man with a heart of gold that truly loved his family with all of his heart.

Working in many different positions at Cumberland Recycling in Millville for over 30 years, Bill retired as a foreman in 2005.

Bill was an avid outdoorsman and loved collecting scrap of all types. He was a passionate deer hunter and also enjoyed fishing in Fortescue with his family over the years. He was a founding member of the Double Oaks Gunning Club in Lawrence Township as well.

Bill will be sadly missed by his loving wife Betty (Gandy) Haywood. Sadly, they were only a few days away from celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on February 22. Bill is also survived by two sons, Alfred Gandy (Theresa) of Millville and William Haywood, Jr. of Millville; one daughter Betty Lou Haywood (Robert) of Vineland; two sisters, Sarah Jane Powell of Millville and Elaine Shaw of Texas; three grandchildren, Amber Woods (Mark), Robert Rogers, and Emmaline Gandy; one great granddaughter Kaylee Brielle Woods; two special nieces, Doris Tomlin and Lisa Shepeski; many other nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his loving cat Chuckie. He was predeceased by two brothers, George Haywood, Jr. and Joe Haywood; four sisters, Dorothy, Mary, Clara, and Anna; brother-in-law Carl Powell; his loving dog Ash; and his loving cat Little.

A Funeral Service for Bill will be conducted on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville.

Memorial contributions in Bills memory may be made to the 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or at the website .

Memories and expressions of sympathy for William "Bill" Thomas Haywood, Sr. may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
