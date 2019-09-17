|
William Truxton, Jr.
Millville - It is with great sadness that we announce that William Truxton Jr. (Billy), age 27 passed away on Thursday September 12, 2019 while in Inspira Hospital with family and friends by his side.
Billy will be missed every day by his parents William and Sandra Truxton, his sister Melanie Truxton and nephew Bobby Fabrizi, his paternal grandparents, Milt and Carol Truxton, his maternal grandparents, Alice (Gant) and George Sedeyn, his Aunts and Uncles, Carole Carberry, Kathy Perryman (Scott), Robert Truxton (Jennifer), and Brian Truxton (Anna), his cousins and many many great friends. He was predeceased by his grandfather Russell Gant, grandmother Josephine (Munafo) Truxton, and Uncle, Tony Carberry.
Also known as Woozer to some, Billy enjoyed playing video games during his free time. He made connections and friendships with people he had never even met. Some even considering him a best friend.
It didn't take long to realize the type of person Billy was. He was a special kind of person with a huge heart. He was thoughtful and caring. It didn't matter if you were a good friend or he just met you. He wanted to make sure you were ok and having a good time. Billy wanted to make people smile and laugh with his personality, goofy dance moves, and sarcastic humor. He brought a light to people, even when they didn't know they needed it. He touched the lives and was loved by so many.
Billy had an energy that with even just one encounter with him, you would remember him for life.
He made an impact on people. Helping others with their struggles and depression while hiding his own. He left us heartbroken, but that was never what he wanted. He never wanted to hurt others, he just couldn't handle the hurt he had within himself.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to please consider making a donation in Billy's name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/BillyTruxton
We LOVE and MISS you so much Billy. xoxo
All are welcome to attend a visitation held at Millville Church of the Nazarene Saturday, September 21st from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Memorial services beginning at 4:00 pm. Memorial services under the direction of Barr Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019