William W. Lee Obituary
William W. Lee

Port Norris - WILLIAM W. LEE, JR. 84 of Port Norris died Tuesday April 28, 2020 at Inspira Healthcare in Vineland, NJ. Born in Bridgeton, NJ he was the son of the late William W. and Alma E. Nichelson Lee and the husband of Ruth Godown Lee. William was a lifetime resident of Port Norris. He retired from Bell Telephone Company as a Switch Board Technician on November 12, 1994. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Port Norris. He enjoyed reading Christian Litureture and mysteries, and solving word puzzels.

Surviving are his wife, Ruth Lee, children, Dolly Lee Lopez, William W. Lee, III and Roy W. Lee, cousins, Mary Ella Morie, Alvina Baum, Carol Garrison and Edwin Warfle.

Due to the Executive Order by the Governor, services will be held privately for the family with burial in Haleyville Cemetery.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
