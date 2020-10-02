William Wenz



Millville - William Wenz, age 89 of Millville, passed away peacefully at home on October 1, 2020.



Bill had an MBA in life. Wise, savvy, people came from near and far for Bill's advice. "Never take no for an answer." His humor was a magnet, drawing people and deals together. Accomplished entrepreneur and inventor, his business acumen was sought by many. It led to his Chairmanship of the Board of Millville Savings, a position he held for life. Throughout his storied life, he did it his way.



In his youth, he was an accomplished athlete. He was a NJ State tennis champion and excelled in baseball and basketball. Throughout his life he enjoyed boating on Laurel Lake, wind surfing, tennis, and summers in Stone Harbor.



Bill was predeceased by his wife Gloria, and his son, Jeffrey.



He is survived by his sister, Julia Shelby, nieces, Judy Brooke, Paula Urie, Marilyn Sharp, and Lynne Ritter, grandniece, Sandy Carmino, and care takers, Kim Taylor and Brenda Delgado.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bill's viewing on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 11 AM to 12:30 PM at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street in Millville. A graveside service will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.









