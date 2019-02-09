|
|
Willie H.
Thompson Jr.
Fairfield Twp. - Willie H. Thompson Jr age 67 of Fairfield Twsp. departed this life on February 6, 2019 in Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. He was born in Goldsboro, NC to Willie and Mattie (Battle) Hill.
He was formerly employed as Head Custodian for Cumberland County College retiring after 30 years and a member of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Brotmanville where he served as a Trustee.
He is survived by his wife Susan M. Thompson; mother, Mattie V. Hill; children, Willie Thompson and Gloria Smith (Aaron); stepchildren, Henry Scurry Jr., Lamont Scurry, Berlinda A. Scurry and Jeaneen Scurry; 17 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry C. Thompson; sisters, Harriet Hill and Ethel Thompson; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be 11am Monday, February 11, 2019 at Union Baptist Temple, 30 MLK Jr. Way, Bridgeton; viewing 9am-11am. Interment will be in Fernwood Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 9, 2019