|
|
Willie J. Johnson
Vineland - Willie J. Johnson, 78, passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center-Vineland.
Born in Hamlet, NC to the late BJ Hasty and Nora Lee McCall Hasty, he was the husband of Maxine Joynes Johnson. Willie came to Bridgeton in 1962 and later moved to Vineland in 1992 where he lived for the rest of his life.
Prior to his retirement, Willie had worked for Leone Industries in Bridgeton for over 20 years. He had been previously employed at Owens-Illinois Glass Co. in Bridgeton for over 15 years and at the Salem power plant for nine years. In his free time, Willie enjoyed bowling and was a participant in many leagues and tournaments over the years. He was also an avid fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team. Willie was a member of Faith Outreach Deliverance Church in Bridgeton.
He is survived by; his wife, Maxine Johnson of Vineland; five children, Barbara Johnson, Jeanette Simpson, William Johnson, Matthew Johnson and Andre Joynes, Sr.; a sister, Viola Collin; two brothers, Varin Hasty and Charles Hasty; 12 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by; a son, Mark Johnson and four brothers, Lonnie Morrison, Lorenzo Morrison, Clayton Morrison and Lester Collins.
Funeral Services will be held at Faith Outreach Deliverance Church, 100 South Pine Street, Bridgeton on on Saturday, February 16th at 11 AM. Friends will be received at the church from 9 AM to 11 AM prior to the services. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 14, 2019