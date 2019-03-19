|
|
Willis Doughty
Deerfield Twp. - Willis E. "Will" Doughty, 86, died peacefully Saturday evening March 16, 2019 at his Deerfield Township home following a long illness while under the care of hospice and his family.
He was the husband of Stella "Tekkie" Kristovich Doughty and is survived by children, Nancy Thompson (Ken ), Walter "Guy" Doughty (Connie), Laurie McMahon (Ken) and Julie Hope (George), daughter-in-law, Joyce Doughty, nine grandchildren, one step-granddaughter, one step-great grandson, sister, Edith Peterson, brother, James Doughty (Eleanor), sister-in-law, Catherine Doughty and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Steve Doughty, a daughter, Beverly Walukiewicz , Bev's husband Wally and a brother, Walter Doughty.
The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at The Parish of the Holy Cross/St. Mary's RC Church, Morton Ave. in Rosenhayn on Friday morning March 22nd at 11 o'clock.
The interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Rosenhayn.
Friends will be received at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Thursday evening from 6 until 8.
For a longer version of Mr. Doughty's obit, please go to freitagfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 19, 2019