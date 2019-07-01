|
Woodrow J. Harris Jr.
Greenwich - Woodrow J. Harris Jr. of Greenwich passed away suddenly and unexpected on Thursday June 27, 2019 at his home. He was 81 years old.
Born in Amsterdam, Georgia March 22, 1938 he was the son of the late Woodrow J. Sr. and Annie Lou Harris, and the husband of the late Mary Jane Harris who passed away in 2010.
Woody was a long time resident of the Greenwich area and was retired after 27 years of service with Atlantic City Electric where he was a meter reader. He had also previously worked for Coca Cola Bottling Company in Bridgeton and also for Clarks Construction Company. Woody was well known for his side business of cleaning and detailing cars for many area customers, for over 50 years. He was a long time member of St. John United Methodist Church, Fordville, where he served on the Usher Board, Finance Committee and the Trustee Board. He was also a former President of the Community Usher Board. He loved his church, and loved teaching and training new ushers in the church. Woody was a Veteran of the US Army. He loved doing crossword puzzles and enjoyed bowling in leagues in his younger years where he was known as Top Cat. Woody was a diehard Minnesota Vikings football fan, and he had a passion for oldies Motown music , especially Sam Cooke, and old westerns especially "The Rifleman". He truly loved and missed his wife Mary Jane, and often spoke of her after her passing. He was a devoted husband, father, and member of his church.
He is survived by his children Linda J. White of Millville, Thomas Christopher Harris and his wife Deanna of Bridgeton, Keith Goldsborough and his wife Vera of Dublin California, his son in law Alfred Pierce, a sister Martha Harris of Vineland, ten grandchildren Deanna Pierce, Brad Pierce, Daneisha Ballard, Jennifer Taylor -Durham, Nicole Canterbury, Dominic Goldsborough, Demitrius Goldsborough, Tiffany Sams, Morgan Harris, and Christopher "CJ" Harris. He was predeceased besides his wife Mary Jane, by a daughter Alice Deborah Pierce.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 11:00a.m. from Glory Tabernacle Church1018 Buckshutem Road Bridgeton, NJ The interment will be in Fordville Memorial Park, Fairfield Twp.. Friends may call on Wednesday morning from 9:00a.m till 11:00a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory by sent to St. John United Methodist Church Fordville 680 Fordville Road Bridgeton, NJ 08302 Attention Usher Board.. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 1, 2019