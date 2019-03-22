|
Yolanda Asselta
Landisville - Yolanda Asselta, 95, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at home. Yolanda was born in Landisville to Pasquale and Albina Muzzarelli. A lifelong resident of Landisville, she graduated from Vineland High School. Yolanda worked several jobs, however, most notably her and her husband were the proprietors of Garden State Cleaners in the 1960s. She then worked for Minotola National Bank until her retirement. Yolanda was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved cooking and baking for anyone who would visit. She also enjoyed playing pinochle with friends and family. She especially liked watching the Philadelphia Phillies. Yolanda is survived by her grandson Richard Asselta and wife Ashley of Davie, Florida; her great-granddaughters Scarlett and Olivia; her daughter-in-law Jean Asselta of Vineland; her nephew Larry Bertacchi and wife Louise of Millville; and many nieces and nephews. Yolanda was predeceased by her loving husband, John; son Alex; brothers, August Muzzarelli, and Andrew Muzzarelli; and sisters Minnie Bertacchi and Lena DiSilvestro. A church visitation will be held on Monday from 9:45am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11 am from Our Lady Of The Blessed Sacrament - Church Of St. Michael, 504 West Avenue, Minotola. Entombment will be private in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Yolanda and her husband John: Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Attn: Development, 875 N. Randolph St. Ste 225, Arlington, VA 22203. or online at https://action.nmcrs.org/page/contribute/donate 2015. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 22, 2019