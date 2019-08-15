|
|
Yolanda M. Saffioti
Lee, MA - Yolanda M. Saffioti, affectionately known as Yola or Yolie, passed away on August 11, 2019 at her daughter's home in Lee, Massachusetts. Yola was born on February 1, 1921 in Vineland, NJ and was the daughter of Nicandro and Adeline (Giovinazzi) Cifaloglio. She was one of eight children.
During her school years, Yolanda enjoyed working on the family farm. She attended Clayton High School and was a graduate of Drexel University in 1941. From 1941 to 1945, Yolanda worked for a real estate management firm in Philadelphia as a private secretary. She met her husband, Joseph Anthony Saffioti and married in 1944. They had five children, Mary Anne, Adeline, Francis, Jo-Anne. Their son, Joseph Henry, passed away at birth. They lived in Vineland and celebrated 46 years of marriage before her husband's passing.
For several years, Yolanda worked for Francis Schad as a junior accountant, now known as Schad & Schad CPA. She was also a substitute teacher at Vineland High School as a business teacher. Yolanda always liked to stay busy, so she had many other part time jobs, including working for Tito in Avalon, NJ as a secretary, for Consalo's in Vineland, NJ and T&T Freezer in Vineland. Together with her husband, they owned and operated Joseph Saffioti Plumbing, Heating and Hardware Store. She was also a secretary for Sacred Heart PTA and Sacred Heart High School Athletic Association, where her children attended both the grammar school and high school.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Vineland, and Saint Michael's Church in Minotola her whole life. However, after moving to Lee, Massachusetts, Yoland joined St. Mary's Church, where she was a member of the Cenacle Group. She attended adoration once a week and visited Berkshire Nursing Home and Laurel Lake Nursing Home to recite the Divine Mercy Chaplet as a group. Yolanda also participated in Bible Class.
Yolanda is predeceased by her husband Joseph Anthony in 1990, her son Joseph Henry in 1967, five sisters and their husbands, Philomena (Louis) Crescitelli, Louise (Albert) DeLuca, Mae (Benny) Ronchetti and Anna (Joseph) Day. She is also predeceased by her sister Margaret, who passed away at three years old, her two brothers and their wives Sylvio (Josephine) Cifaloglio, Henry (Eleanor) Cifaloglio, sisters and brothers in law, Mildred (James) Scarpa, Helen (Louis) DiPiazza and Edna (Salvatore) Trentacoste. And by her nephews Anthony Scarpa, Peter and Henry Crescitelli and Nicky Cifaloglio and her niece Dolores (DeLuca) Goggin.
Yolanda is survived by her daughter, Mary Anne and husband Richard Sweeney, of Clearwater, Florida; daughter, Adeline and friend Joseph Sorantino of Vineland, NJ; son Francis and wife Cynthia (Watkins), of Glassboro, NJ; daughter Jo-Anne and husband Michael Dooley of Lee, Massachusetts. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and their spouses and 26 great-grandchildren and spouses and 1 great-great grandchild. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Known as an amazing woman, Yolanda was a shining example of how to live life to the fullest and with intention. She loved visiting her friends in the nursing home and was a proud member of the Red Hat Lady Club. Yolanda was an inspiration to others and dedicated her life to God and her family; whom she loved dearly. Yolanda enjoyed watching basketball games and football games, secretly cheering for the Eagles even though she was in Patriots territory.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice Care in The Berkshires, 877 South St. Suite 1W Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Yolanda's Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, St. Michael's R.C. Church, 504 West Ave. Minotola, NJ. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Family and friends may gather from 9:00 - 11:00 am on Saturday at the Church.
Condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019