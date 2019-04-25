|
Yvonne A. Tisa
Hopewell Twp. - Yvonne A. Tisa, 82, of Hopewell Twp. passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Cumberland Manor in Hopewell Twp.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Herbert Ault and Dorothy Allison Ault, she was the wife of the late Augustine Tisa. Yvonne had been a resident of Florida from 1987 to 2009 and prior to that she had lived in Upper Deerfield Twp.
Prior to her retirement, Yvonne had worked as a cake decorator at Publix Supermarket in Florida. She had also been formerly employed at Jamesway in Upper Deerfield Twp. and Mr. Big's Department Store in Bridgeton.
She is survived by; two sons, David A. Tisa and his wife, Mary of Port Elizabeth and George A. Tisa and his wife, Rosalie of Cary, NC, two brothers, Michael Ault and Timothy Ault both of Armagh, PA; four grandchildren, Veronica Shehan and her husband, Michael of Millville, David Tisa, Jr. and his wife, Madelyn of Millville, Brandon Tisa of Bellevue, WA and Bryan Tisa and his wife, Debra of Alamogordo, NM and three great-grandchildren, Kylie Shelton, Zachary Shehan and Carson Shehan. She was preceded in death by; her husband, Augustine Tisa and her sister, Ann Louise Little.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Saturday, April 27th at 10:30 AM. Interment will take place at Greenwood Memorial Park in Millville. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 9 AM to 10:30 AM prior to the services.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 25, 2019