Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zachary Andreolli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zachary Andreolli

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Zachary Andreolli Obituary
Zachary Andreolli

Millville - Zachary Andreolli, 45, passed away peacefully at the Meadowview Nursing Center in Williamstown, following an extended illness. Zach was born in Bridgeton and was a lifelong resident of Cumberland County.

Before his illness, Zach was a skilled machinist working at NSDI, Inc. of Newfield for many years.

Zach was an avid Yankees and Cowboys fan, and also enjoyed watching and playing soccer. He loved to debate any topic and was ready and able to state or defend his opinion.

Zach is survived by his mother: Joan, nee Luck, Andreolli; brother: Harvey (Angela); 2 nephews: Tyler and Jason. He was predeceased by his father: Harvey Andreolli and his K9 buddy, Mufasa.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home at 11 AM, where friends may call from 10 AM. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now