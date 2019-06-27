|
|
Zachary Andreolli
Millville - Zachary Andreolli, 45, passed away peacefully at the Meadowview Nursing Center in Williamstown, following an extended illness. Zach was born in Bridgeton and was a lifelong resident of Cumberland County.
Before his illness, Zach was a skilled machinist working at NSDI, Inc. of Newfield for many years.
Zach was an avid Yankees and Cowboys fan, and also enjoyed watching and playing soccer. He loved to debate any topic and was ready and able to state or defend his opinion.
Zach is survived by his mother: Joan, nee Luck, Andreolli; brother: Harvey (Angela); 2 nephews: Tyler and Jason. He was predeceased by his father: Harvey Andreolli and his K9 buddy, Mufasa.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home at 11 AM, where friends may call from 10 AM. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 27, 2019