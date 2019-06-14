Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Resources
More Obituaries for Zoraida Deleon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zoraida Deleon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Zoraida Deleon Obituary
Zoraida Deleon

Vineland - Zoraida Deleon passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019 at the Genesis Millville Center after an extended illness. She was born in Puerto Rico to the late Sixto & Maria Deleon. Zoraida has been a resident of Vineland for the past 35 years. She enjoyed sewing, drawing, working in her garden and loved to play scratch off tickets. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Andres Figueroa; two sons, Jesus Figueroa and Orlando Figueroa; two grandsons and seven brothers & sisters. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now