Vineland - Zoraida Deleon passed away peacefully on June 11, 2019 at the Genesis Millville Center after an extended illness. She was born in Puerto Rico to the late Sixto & Maria Deleon. Zoraida has been a resident of Vineland for the past 35 years. She enjoyed sewing, drawing, working in her garden and loved to play scratch off tickets. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Andres Figueroa; two sons, Jesus Figueroa and Orlando Figueroa; two grandsons and seven brothers & sisters. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 14, 2019