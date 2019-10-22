|
|
Ada Ilene Weinberg, age 89, of Estero, Fla., and formerly of Orland, Ind., passed away Saturday, Oct.19, 2019, at Grand Vista Assisted Living, Coldwater.
Survivors include her children, Renee Jaquay, and Rick (June) Jaquay, both of Coldwater, and Kevin Howard Weinberg of Union City; a stepson, David Weinberg of Bronson; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Steve Jaquay; her parents; two brothers; and two sisters.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Orland Congregational Church, Orland, Ind. The Rev. Mark Emelander will officiate the service.Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to Orland Congregation Church.Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 22, 2019