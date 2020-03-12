Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555

Alan LeRoy Copas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan LeRoy Copas Obituary
Alan LeRoy Copas, 59, of Tekonsha, passed away at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 due to complications of a recent transplant surgery.

A celebration of Alan's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Tekonsha with his brother-in-law, Pastor Douglas Kempton, officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Tekonsha. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 in the First Baptist Church fellowship hall. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation.

Memorial donations are suggested to Michigan Gift of Life: 3861 Research Park Dr #2217, Ann Arbor, MI 48108

Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -