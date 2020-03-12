|
|
Alan LeRoy Copas, 59, of Tekonsha, passed away at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 due to complications of a recent transplant surgery.
A celebration of Alan's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Tekonsha with his brother-in-law, Pastor Douglas Kempton, officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Tekonsha. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM on Friday, March 13, 2020 in the First Baptist Church fellowship hall. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation.
Memorial donations are suggested to Michigan Gift of Life: 3861 Research Park Dr #2217, Ann Arbor, MI 48108
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 12, 2020