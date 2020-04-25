Home

Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
(260) 495-2915
Alberta H. Yelavich


1921 - 2020
Alberta H. Yelavich Obituary
Alberta Helen Yelavich, age 98, of Coldwater, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Drews Place of Coldwater.

Alberta was born on August 9, 1921 in Branch County, Michigan to H.D. "Bill" and Mable (Kaufmann) Ball, they preceded her death.

On July 8, 1950 she married John A. "Jay" Yelavich. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include a son, John Dean (Doris) Yelavich of Coldwater, Michigan, a grandson, Andrew Yelavich, niece, Marsha (William) Reynolds, great-nieces, Joan Rodriguez, Stephanie Johnston, and Laura Reynolds, great-nephews, Eric Stagemeyer, and Todd Johnston, great-great-nieces, Malia Rodriguez, and Piper Rodriguez, and a great-great-nephew, Chandler Stagemeyer.

She was also preceded in death by an infant son, W.M. Yelavich, sister, Frances Ball, a brother, Rex Ball, and a niece, Kasandra Johnston.

A private family graveside service will take place at California Cemetery, Montgomery, Michigan.

Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Elementary School, 79 Harrison Street, Coldwater, Michigan 49036.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, IN 260/495-2915
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 25, 2020
