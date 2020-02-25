|
Alice Agnes Ratkowski, 93, of Bronson passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility.
A funeral mass will be held for Alice Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bronson at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Bronson. The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM with a rosary service at 7:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.
Alice was born May 31, 1926 in Bethel Township to Stephen and Agnes (Czajkowski) Klavinski. On September 13, 1947 she married Florian J. Ratkowski and he preceded her in death on March 30, 1996. Alice started her career at Bronson Reel and after 46 years she retired from Bronson Precision Products. She was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church as well as the Rosary Society; she enjoyed playing cards, fishing, going to the casino, and cooking but Alice loved her family and she loved to dance, especially to polka music.
Survivors include her son, Gary (Lorinda) Ratkowski of Bronson; daughter-in-law, Jean Ratkowski of Bronson; her sister, Adelia Kubasiak of Bronson; six grandchildren, Mindy (Corey) Schwartz, Brandon (Hannah Jester) Ratkowski, Brittany (Cory) Wynkoop, Kylei (Chance) Dules, Alexa Ratkowski, Madison Ratkowski, and one great grandchild, Amelia Schwartz.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Ricky Ratkowski and Stevie Ratkowski; three sisters, Alberta Malovey, Clara Losinski, Geraldine Albright; and three brothers, Floyd Klavinski, David Klavinski, and Stanley Klavinski.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Mary of Assumption Church or to The Family.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 25, 2020