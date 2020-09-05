1/
Alissa M. Oesch
Alissa Marie Oesch, 32, of Sherwood Township, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Assembly of God Church in Union City. Pastor Pete Payne will officiate. A memorial gathering will be held just before the service from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the church, also on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Lighthouse, PO Box 161, Union City, MI 49094 or made online at https://www.lighthousefuneral.com/funeral-funding/donate-to-funeral-expenses, to assist Alissa's family with final expenses. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. www.lighthousefuneral.com

Published in The Daily Reporter on Sep. 5, 2020.
