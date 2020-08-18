1/
Allan E Shedd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allan Elwin Shedd, 90, of Tekonsha, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home under hospice care.

A funeral will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Tekonsha with Pastor Brian Perry officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Tekonsha. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Friday, August 21, 20202 at the church.

The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved