Allan Elwin Shedd, 90, of Tekonsha, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home under hospice care.



A funeral will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Tekonsha with Pastor Brian Perry officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Tekonsha. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Friday, August 21, 20202 at the church.



The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services.

