Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
Alwyn F. Groholske


1946 - 2019
Alwyn F. Groholske Obituary
Alwyn F. "Al" Groholske, 73, of Tekonsha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Rose Arbor Hospice House in Kalamazoo.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Matthew West of the Girard United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Girard Township. The Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019 from 3 – 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Alwyn was born June 10, 1946 in Coldwater to Frank and Margaret (Tobolski) Groholske. He married Judy Scheidler on November 18, 1967 in Coldwater. Together they had two children Brent and Amy. Alwyn was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church. He was a member of FFA during high school. He had a love of farming and became a lifelong farmer, where he was a member of the Farm Bureau. Al also worked for Eaton Corp in Marshall for 30 years, retiring in 1995. He enjoyed basketball when he was younger and was known as "Wilt". Al also liked spending time doing tractor pulling, hunting and was a John Deere fan. Alwyn was soft spoken, a patient, kind and loving man.

In addition to his wife of 51 years, Judy; Alwyn is survived by his son Brent (Lisa) Groholske of Tekonsha, and his daughter Amy (Richard) Watson of Burlington; his sisters Marcedes (Ronald) Johnson of Coldwater, and Cynthia Jeffery of Tekonsha; his grandchildren Devon, Jacob and Mitchell Watson, Carlee & Mia Larimer, and Caleb Groholske; his brother-in-law Quentin (Barbara) Scheidler; his sisters-in-law Marcia (Rick) Wilcox and Cheryl Scheidler, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law Donald Jeffery and Karl Scheidler, sister-in-law Helen Scheidler, his niece Delores Johnson and nephew Douglas Johnson.

Memorial donations may be directed to Girard UMC or Hospice Care of SW Michigan. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Sept. 28, 2019
