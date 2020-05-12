Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Snapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy L. Snapp

Send Flowers
Amy L. Snapp Obituary
Amy L. Snapp, 50, of Quincy, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.

A private graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy. A memorial service for Amy will be held at a later date.

Amy was born January 12, 1970 in Coldwater to William Harrison and Nancy Lou (Crapo) Swallow. On May 1, 1992 she married Glenn Snapp, who survives her.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -