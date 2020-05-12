|
Amy L. Snapp, 50, of Quincy, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
A private graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy. A memorial service for Amy will be held at a later date.
Amy was born January 12, 1970 in Coldwater to William Harrison and Nancy Lou (Crapo) Swallow. On May 1, 1992 she married Glenn Snapp, who survives her.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 12, 2020