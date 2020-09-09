The Roerig Family is in our prayers. Andrea was such a gracious and kind- hearted soul. She will always be remember by her sweet words for others.She had a beautiful smile to bless every reunion , and others with. Fortunately,Emily and Zach have been graced w these special talents . I am sorry we will have to be w you only in spirit this weekend as we are planning to visit our daughters. So sorry for the loss of this very special person. Sincerely, Susan , Jose , Gabriella and Laura Ibarrola

Susan and Jose Ibarrola