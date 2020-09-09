1/1
Andrea R Roerig
Andrea Renee Roerig, 57, of Montpelier, OH passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her home. She was born on July 9, 1963 in Coldwater, MI to Jack and Sylvia (Duckett) Wages. Andrea graduated from Coldwater High School and went on to attend Ferris State University. On August 18, 1984 she married Daniel A. Roerig at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Coldwater, MI and he preceded her in death on October 12, 2007.

Andrea and Dan were the owners and operators of Fackler Monument Company in Montpelier after purchasing the business in 1995. Together, they operated the business until Dan's passing in 2007 after which Andrea continued to run the company. She was an avid gardener and birdwatcher who enjoyed trips to the beach. Andrea was a very loving and adoring grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and baking and spending time with family and friends. Andrea loved to read and was involved with the Montpelier Library over the years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier.

Andrea is survived by her children, Zachary G. Roerig of Atlanta, GA and Emily Ann Roerig (Amy) Scrivener of London, England; two grandchildren, Fiona Elizabeth Roerig and Oscar Daniel Scrivener; two brothers, Jack B. (Angie) Wages and Brian L. (Katie) Wages; nephews, Marshall and Nolan Wages; nieces, Casey Russell, Bekah Cottrell and Kealey Somers; aunt, Sandra Kay (Ora) Swick; three cousins, Shannon Swick, Mya Kavanaugh and Mike Duckett; father-in-law, George Roerig; brothers and sisters in-laws, Janice Roerig (Charlotte Crissman), Jerome (Kimberly) Roerig, Judith (Mike) Barron, Paul (Cynthia) Roerig, Margaret Mary Blake, Joseph Blake, Michelle Yosick and Bill Yosick.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel Roerig; two brothers, Bradley and Eric Wages; grandmother, Beatrice Duckett; mother-in-law, Agnes Roerig; brother-in-law Nicholas Roerig; and uncle, Lewis "Bud" Duckett.

A time to receive friends will take place on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10 am-1 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier. A Funeral Mass will be held immediately following visitation at 1:00 pm at the church with Father Fred Duschl to officiate. Andrea will be laid to rest in a private committal at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Memorials may be left in her memory to the Montpelier Public Library. Recommended social distancing guidelines and the use of a mask will be required if planning to attend services. Online condolences may be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Reporter on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home
204 E Main St
Montpelier, OH 43543
(419) 485-3128
September 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Lisa Dorr-Sinclair
Friend
September 8, 2020
The Roerig Family is in our prayers. Andrea was such a gracious and kind- hearted soul. She will always be remember by her sweet words for others.She had a beautiful smile to bless every reunion , and others with. Fortunately,Emily and Zach have been graced w these special talents . I am sorry we will have to be w you only in spirit this weekend as we are planning to visit our daughters. So sorry for the loss of this very special person. Sincerely, Susan , Jose , Gabriella and Laura Ibarrola
Susan and Jose Ibarrola
