|
|
|
Andrew G. "Andy" Weaver, 66, of Coldwater, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home. He was born December 29, 1953 in Coldwater to Vern and Delores (Hawver) Weaver. He married Deborah Loose, and she survives.
Memorial services for Andrew "Andy" Weaver will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Union Church of Quincy with Pastor Brad Parrish officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Union Church. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jan. 21, 2020