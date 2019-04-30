|
|
Andrew "Gypsy" Skirka, Jr., 75, of Union City, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital following a lengthy illness.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Union City with Rev. Fr. Paul Redmond officiating. Burial will be at Sherwood Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM, with The Rosary at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City.
Andrew "Gypsy" was born on December 25, 1943 in Seekirchen, Austria, the son of Andrew and Anna (Wetlinska) Skirka, Sr. He spent four years in a displaced persons camp before immigrating to the USA in April of 1949, a Ukrainian refugee under the sponsorship of Catholic Relief Services. Andrew grew up in Garfield, NJ and graduated from Garfield High School in 1962. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1964, served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1971. He married Gloria Diamond in 1976 and in 1978 they moved to Michigan, where they raised their four sons together, whose Little League teams Andrew coached.
A traveling professional musician, Andrew played guitar and drums and sang rock-n-roll and country music. He worked as a clerk at the VA Medical Center in Battle Creek. He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, which he had attended for 37 years.
Andrew leaves behind his loving wife, Gloria; his children, Darren (Dana) Skirka of Coldwater, Brian Skirka of Battle Creek, Daniel (Kelsey) Skirka of Murray, KY, Luke and Hannah of Phoenix, AZ; his daughter-in-law, Malinda Schoonard; his grandchildren, Destiny, Danika, Deziray, Makayla, Alissa, Keegan, Heaven and Ryan; his three great-great grandchildren; his sister, Mary (Richard) Krol of Surf City, NJ; many sisters- and brothers-in-law and nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Justin T. Skirka (2012); his twin sister, Anna, in childhood; and his sons Andrew and Nicholas.
Memorial donations are suggested to Our Lady of Fatima Building Fund. Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 30, 2019