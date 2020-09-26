Anna Julia Simaske, 97, of Albion, passed away at home Wednesday, September 23, 2020, under the care of Elara Caring Hospice.

A public Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Albion, with Fr. Joseph Gray officiating. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Albion. Public visitation also will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, just prior to Mass, 9-11 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020.

The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.





