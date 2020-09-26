1/
Anna J. Simaske
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Julia Simaske, 97, of Albion, passed away at home Wednesday, September 23, 2020, under the care of Elara Caring Hospice.
A public Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Albion, with Fr. Joseph Gray officiating. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Albion. Public visitation also will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, just prior to Mass, 9-11 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020.
The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved