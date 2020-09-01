1/
Anna M. O'Neill
Anna M. O'Neill, 77, of Bronson, formerly of Union City, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Laurels of Coldwater.

A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Union City with Evangelist Mike Roberts from the Bronson Church of Christ officiating. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.

Memorial contributions may be made to the "Water Is Good" Program at Bronson Community Schools, 450 E Grant St, Bronson, MI 49028, where many of her great-grandchildren are students. Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
