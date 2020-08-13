1/
Anna S. Espenshade
Anna S. Espenshade, 93, of Quincy, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. She was born October 5, 1926 in Berne, IN to John and Catherine (Schwartz) Eicher. Anna married Edwin Earl Espenshade and he preceded her in death in 2019.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Katharina Dunn of Quincy; sisters, Rosina Miller and Esther (Menno) Steury; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Edwin, Anna was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services for Anna S. Espenshade will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 9:00 AM at 560 Clarendon Road, Quincy, Michigan with Bishop James Delagrange officiating. Interment will follow in Old Order Amish Cemetery in Butler Township. Visitation will be held Thursday and Friday at the home on Clarendon Rd.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.


Published in The Daily Reporter on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
