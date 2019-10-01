Home

Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
Anthony Allen "Poogie" Puglia, Jr., 30, of Athens Township, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

A celebration of Poogie's life will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City with Chaplain Kristy Smith officiating. Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 1, 2019
