Ardella Maxine Drudge, 95 of Tekonsha passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.In following her wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will have a memorial service at the Tekonsha Union Church of Christ at a later date. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. www.dutcherfh.com