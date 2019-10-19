|
Arlene "Ida" Smith, 91, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at her home, under hospice care, while surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Bronson Church of Christ with Pastor George Milliman and Tim Weddle officiating. Interment will follow at Snow Prairie Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Dutcher Funeral Home of Bronson from 3-7 p.m.
Ida was born July 11, 1928, to Donald and Velmo (Mathews) Milliman in Bronson Township. She graduated from Burr Oak High School in 1946. On March 18, 1950, she married the love of her life, Gene Smith in Coldwater. He preceded her in death on June 25, 2010. Ida and Gene moved to Sturgis shortly after their marriage and stayed until 1957 before returning to Branch County.
Ida attended beauty school in Battle Creek. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great and great, great grandmother. Ida's true joy in life was spending time with her family, especially all her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by many.
Ida is survived by her children Larry (Natalie) Smith of Coldwater, Arlene (Bob) Weddle of Quincy, Earl (Cathy) Smith of Hart, Connie (Chuck) Anthony of Coldwater, and Scottie (Emily) Smith of Bronson; her sister Mary Musolff of Sherwood; 30 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; -a great-great-grandchild; many nieces & nephews; and her special friends Don (Sue) Lawton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Gene Smith; her brothers Clyde (Jean) Milliman and Donnie (Virginia) Milliman; her brother-in-law Stanley Musolff; and her grandsons Emanuel & Byron Smith.
Memorials may be directed to Promedica Home Health and Hospice or the Bronson Church of Christ. Online: www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 19, 2019