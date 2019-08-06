|
|
Arlene Virginia (Siler) Sweet, 90 died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Aperion Care.
A funeral will take place at 1:00 pm on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Dave Pierce of First Baptist Church officiating. Interment will follow at Knauss Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater from 5:00 – 7:00 pm.
Arlene was born March 25, 1929 to John and Rebecca (Cox) Siler. Her arrival was celebrated by five older brothers, Ernest, Forrest, Oakley, Fay, and Richard. She was greeted in Heaven by her parents, brothers, and grandson. She married Robert "Bob" Sweet on November 20, 1946 and he preceded her in death on April 12, 1994.
Arlene started married life working at Quality Spring and continued there until Sweet's Electrical was established. During her working life she managed Colony House Apartments as well as their own rentals. Arlene and Bob owned and operated R & A Hardware, R & A Party Store, and R & A Electric. In her final years she cleaned and painted apartments with her son Mike.
In her spare time she traveled to most of the states camping with the Holiday Rambler Club as well as a trip to Europe. Arlene and Bob spent many years enjoying square dancing with the Merry Mixers.
Arlene is survived by her children Kandaus "Kandy" Scott-Wiley, Roberta "Bert" Raymond, Michael Sweet and Jimmy Sweet; 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to Kimball Camp. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Aug. 6, 2019