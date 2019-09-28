Home

Barbara Ann Zeman, age 70, a resident of Coldwater, MI, passed away on August 31, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Barbara earned a bachelor's degree in Fine Art from Purdue University and was an accomplished artist. She married her husband of 48 years, Glen Zeman, on July 17, 1971. They lived for many years in Johnson City, TN where together, they raised two sons. In 2005, Barbara and Glen moved to Coldwater, MI, where she has enjoyed gardening, cooking and visiting with her friends and family. Barbara was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Glen Zeman, two sons, Brian Zeman and Kevin (Lindsey) Zeman, four grandchildren, Tyler, Colin, Abbrielle and Benjamin, five sisters, Cathie (James) Tonkin, Paula (Gary) Pestka, Laura (Dean) Bladel, Deborah (Ken) Bray and Carol (Joe) Szczepaniak and dozens of nieces and nephews.

A mass was held on Friday, September 6, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wheaton. Interment was at St. Michael Cemetery in Wheaton, Illinois.

Memorial gifts may be directed to Cancer Treatment Center of America - Gateway to Cancer Research (www.gatewaycr.org) in Schaumburg, IL or The .

A memorial gathering to celebrate Barbara's life will be held in Coldwater, MI at Bill's Grill, on Narrows Road, from 3:00-6:00 on Monday, September 30. Family and friends are all welcome to drop by.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Sept. 28, 2019
