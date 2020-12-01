On Thursday, November 26, 2020, Barbara Branch, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, went to be in the presence of the Lord her savior at the age of 97.
Memorial services for Barbara will be held at a later date.? Born and raised in Connecticut, Barbara worked as a secretary skilled in typing and shorthand during the onset of World War II before dating and marrying Robert Branch in 1944 after the two first met at a USO dance. Settling in Robert's hometown of Coldwater, the pair raised a large family and worked in the family's longtime department store of J.B. Branch & Co.
Barbara carved a niche for herself in the local community as a sought-after interior designer, along with pursuing her passion of painting watercolor art, earning awards in multiple shows. She was active well into her 90s, continuing to paint, entertain family at her home and correspond through personal letters, another passion in her life. Most important to Barbara was her deep faith in Jesus Christ, and she pursued that faith throughout her adult life with personal devotions, Bible studies and a dedication to praying for and sharing her faith with others.?
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and her oldest son, Robert Jr. She is survived by her other 10 children, including Jo Anne, Barb Bytwerk, Paul, John, Beth Riede, Carol Tracy, Laura Garner, Jud and Roger; close to 20 grandchildren; and more than 40 great-grandchildren, along with other extended relatives.?
While Barbara will be greatly missed by her family and friends, everyone who knew her understands she is happy in heaven in the presence of her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.?
In lieu of flowers, the family requests anyone wishing to remember Barbara to honor her life through donations to Les Feldick Ministries, https://lesfeldick.com
,Salavation Army, https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/
and Hospice of Central Iowa, https://www.everystep.org/donate.