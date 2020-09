Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara D. Olds, 87, of Battle Creek, also of Coldwater, passed away at home on Monday, September 28, 2020, surrounded by her family, under the care of Oaklawn Hospice.



A funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City with Oaklawn Hospice Chaplain Bill Cole officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Union City. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020, also at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation.

