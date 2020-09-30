Barbara D. Olds, 87, of Battle Creek, also of Coldwater, passed away at home on Monday, September 28, 2020, surrounded by her family, under the care of Oaklawn Hospice.



A funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City with Oaklawn Hospice Chaplain Bill Cole officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Union City. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, October 1, 2020, also at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation.

