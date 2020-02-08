|
|
|
Barry E. Hoyt, 77, of Coldwater, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Ft. Wayne, IN.
A celebration of Barry's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Burial will follow at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta. Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 PM on Monday, February 10, 2020, also at Lighthouse in Union City.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 8, 2020