Barry L. Goodwin
Barry Lynn Goodwin, Sr, 81, of Marshall Township, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, surrounded by his family, under the care of Oaklawn Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at 12 Noon on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Union City Wesleyan Church, 202 St. Joseph Street, with Pastor Marty Burdick officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 AM-12:00 Noon at the church, just before the memorial service. A private graveside committal service was already held in April at Lyon Lake Cemetery in Marshall. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Aug. 4, 2020.
