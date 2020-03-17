|
Basil E. Taylor, 83, of Quincy, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at his home. He was born December 1, 1936 in Quincy to Marvin and Hazel (Richardson) Taylor.
Funeral services for Basil Taylor will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy with Pastor David Holt officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Girard Township. Visitation will be held Wednesday from Noon until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Promedica Hospice or the .
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 17, 2020