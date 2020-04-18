|
Bennie Benson, 82, of Union City, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at the Moose Lodge in Coldwater. Interment of ashes will be held at West Girard Cemetery. Cremation services have been provided by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Bennie was born February 17, 1938 in Foley, Alabama to Benjamin & Johanna (Hazewinkel) Benson. He married JoAnne Cavinder on November 21, 1959 in Tekonsha, MI. She preceded him in death on July 4, 2002.
Bennie started working in construction right out of High School working for different companies such as Legg Lumber, Albright's builders, Hawkin's Floor, and others. He remained a self employed floor covering/installer and eventually retired from Shemel's Carpet. Bennie could pitch a mean horseshoe, cued more than his share of pool sticks and spent many hours bowling in couples leagues with our mama.
Golf became his game as he and JoAnne grew older. Again, teeing off together in couples leagues and later on his own in a senior league at Turtle Creek Golf Club. His proudest moment was the day he got a hole-in-one at a senior tournament!
He was a member of the Coldwater Moose Lodge 677, serving as Prelate, Junior Governor, and trustee. He also served at the Marshall Moose Lodge organizing dances with the love of his life, our mama.
He found great joy in his grandchildren, a smile illuminating his face whenever he would see them. That same love and joy grew as he became a great grandpa. It truly was rare not to see a smile gracing his face.
Bennie is survived by his children Gregory Benson of Helena, MT, Benjamin Benson of Union City, Teresa (Scott) McKinnon of Union City, his grandchildren Lyndsey, Katie & Abigail McKinnon, Nathan, Josiah & Hannah Benson and his great grandchildren Alice, Hope, Flynn, Brooklyn, Aurora & Amyah. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his grandson Joshua Wilson in 2012.
Memorials may be directed to the Coldwater Moose Lodge. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 18, 2020