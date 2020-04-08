|
Betty Beatrice Hanson, 84, of Union City, celebrated a Heavenly homecoming on April 3, 2020, after passing away at Select Specialty Hospital in Battle Creek.
A public visitation for relatives and close friends only will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Funeral home staff will closely monitor the number of guests in the building to comply with the state executive orders. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Union City. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 8, 2020