Betty B. Kennedy, 100, died Friday, October 11, 2019 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility, Coldwater, Michigan.
Born on January 12, 1919 in Macon County, Illinois, Betty was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Faith (Taggart) Whitehurst.
Betty was a 1937 graduate of Hicksville High School, Hicksville, Ohio.
Betty was married to Vern Kennedy and he preceded her in death in 1975.
Betty was a nurse's aide throughout her working career.
She enjoyed flowers and plants and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her children, Thurman Kennedy, Allen Kennedy, Elizabeth Kennedy; eleven grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Wilma, Virginia, Jim and Kenny Whitehurst.
Funeral services for Betty will be Wednesday at 1:00 at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville. Visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00 prior to the service.
Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville.
Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 15, 2019