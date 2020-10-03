1/
Betty J. Hartford
Betty June Hartford, 98, of Coldwater passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at The Laurels of Coldwater.
The family will have a celebration of Betty's life at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery. Floyd will be interred with Betty on Saturday and military honors will be provided by Coldwater American Legion post #52. The family will have an additional gathering to share memories of Betty's life at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Coldwater. www.dutcherfh.com

