Betty Lucille Hilbert, 92, of Coldwater passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at Maple Lawn while surrounded by her loving family.
In following with Betty's wishes, a private burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home of Coldwater.
Betty was born May 15, 1927 to Edward and Florence (Eagle) Everhart in Sturgis. After high school she continued her education, earning a Bachelor of Science degree from Sienna Heights College. She also attained her R.N. degree later in life. Betty spent 45 years working as a Lab Technician at CHC, retiring in 1995. Betty married James Hilbert on December 11, 1948 in Coldwater. He preceded her in death on March 1, 2005.
Betty was a woman of faith, attending St. Charles Catholic church. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and doing ceramic work. Betty was fond of her dogs and a supporter of the Branch County Humane Society. Her true joy in life was being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Mrs. Hilbert is survived by her children Kip (Deanna) Hilbert of Rochester Hills and Craig (Judy) Hilbert of Coldwater; her grandchildren Elizabeth Hilbert, Laura (Tara) Trevino, Leigh Hilbert, Kate Hilbert, and Amy (Cole) Vandybogurt; and her great grandson Finn Trevino. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jim; and her son Nicholas.
Memorials may be directed to the Branch County Humane Society or the Maple Lawn Activities Fund. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Dec. 3, 2019