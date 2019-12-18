Home

Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:30 PM
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
Beverly A Warkoczeski

Beverly A Warkoczeski Obituary
Beverly Ann Warkoczeski, 89, of Union City, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Union City. Visitation will be held from 3-5:00 P.M. and from 6-8:00 P.M. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City, with a Rosary service beginning at 7:30 P.M.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Dec. 18, 2019
