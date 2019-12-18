|
|
|
|
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
|
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
|
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:30 PM
View Map
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
|
|
|
Beverly Ann Warkoczeski, 89, of Union City, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Union City. Visitation will be held from 3-5:00 P.M. and from 6-8:00 P.M. on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City, with a Rosary service beginning at 7:30 P.M.
www.lighthousefuneral.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Dec. 18, 2019
|
Notify Friends and Family
|
Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary.
|
Your email was sent successfully.
- Return to the obituary
- Send another email
-
-
Share