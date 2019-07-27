|
Beverly Anne "Peg" Emmel, 86, of Union City, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Marshall Nursing and Rehab.
A celebration of Peg's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City with pastors Rob Hughes and Jayme Palaszeski officiating.
Interment will follow at Union City's Riverside Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Lighthouse.
Peg was born on November 21, 1932 in Union City, MI, the daughter of Pem and Winifred (Matson) Little. She grew up in Union City and graduated in 1950 from Union City High School. On September 2, 1950, she married John Emmel, Sr. in Union City.
For all but eight years, Peg lived at the same Charlotte Street home in Union City that had originally been her grandmother's. She and John purchased it in 1953 and raised their four children there. Peg loved her family, home and friends. She never wanted to live anywhere but Union City.
Over the years, Peg worked multiple places in the Union City community, including at the elementary school cafeteria, Jack's Grocery, PM Video, Pastries Plus restaurant and The Wearhouse clothing store, as well as selling Sarah Coventry and Avon. She liked collecting antique buttons, angels, Santa Clauses and snowmen. She made many gifts out of counted cross-stitch. Some of her larger pictures included Christ, a nativity scene and The Last Supper. Peg had an outstanding memory and liked sharing stories of local history. She took many photos of Union City and of her family. She always kept scrapbooks for her family members. She never missed sending a greeting card for special occasions.
Peg belonged to the Union City Society for Historical Preservation, was a onetime Cub Scout den mother and was a member of the Union Township Election Board for 25 years. She was also an active member of the Union City United Methodist Church.
Survivors include three children, Leslie (Anthony) Cook of Sherwood, Rodney (Lynda) Emmel of Union City and Joan (Dale) Lancaster of Union City; a sister-in-law, Verna Little, of Sherwood; 14 grandchildren; 38 greatgrandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. Peg was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, John (2006); a son, David Emmel (2005); four siblings, Bob, Joyce, Gary and Janet; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Union City United Methodist Church or to the Union City Society for Historic Preservation.
Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.
Published in The Daily Reporter on July 27, 2019