Beverly J. Hodge
Beverly J. Hodge went home to the Lord peacefully on June 30, 2020, at age 81.?
Beverly is survived by her loving daughter Belva (Keith) Garner; loving son Mark (Sandra) Hodge; a sister, Barbara (Clyde) Ellerbee; nine grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren. ?
Preceding her in death was her husband, Michael Hodge; daughters Beverly Harrington and Lottie Hatfield; and son Michael Hodge Jr.?Beverly is loved and will be missed dearly!?
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Beverly, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook.
Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation
1515 Tamiami Trail
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 833-0600
July 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jessica
Grandchild
July 1, 2020
Love you RIP
Kenneth R Teachout
Family
