Beverly J. Hodge went home to the Lord peacefully on June 30, 2020, at age 81.?
Beverly is survived by her loving daughter Belva (Keith) Garner; loving son Mark (Sandra) Hodge; a sister, Barbara (Clyde) Ellerbee; nine grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren. ?
Preceding her in death was her husband, Michael Hodge; daughters Beverly Harrington and Lottie Hatfield; and son Michael Hodge Jr.?Beverly is loved and will be missed dearly!?
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Beverly, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com
and sign the online guestbook.
Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.