Beverly J. Nutt
Beverly Jean Nutt, 90, of Coldwater, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Masonville Place in Coldwater. A funeral service for Beverly will be held Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at Noon at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. The family will receive friends for visitation from 10 AM until time of service that morning at the funeral home. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing.

She was born Nov. 2, 1929 to Edward and Cora (Taylor) Stout in Coldwater. On July 31, 1948 she married Ivan G. Nutt in Coldwater and he preceded her in death on Jan. 28, 2016.


Published in The Daily Reporter on Sep. 23, 2020.
