Bolivar Pineda Cebrero, 43, of Coldwater, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bronson. The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.



Bolivar was born to Refugio and Sara (Cebrero) Pineda on February 18, 1977 in Mexico. On July 27, 2010 he married Ma-Antonia (Gonzalez) and she survives.





