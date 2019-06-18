|
|
Bonnie Cram, 65, of Coldwater, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 10 until 11 a.m. at First Church of Christ in Coldwater. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastors Gene and LaFern Cobb officiating. Interment will follow at Fisher Hill Cemetery in Quincy. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Bonnie was born on June 27, 1953 to Clifton and Kathryn (Birch) Cram in Allegan. She was a graduate of Coldwater High School.
Bonnie had worked at IPG in Reading and then at Hutchinson's in Quincy as a laborer. She attended First Church of Christ in Coldwater. Bonnie enjoyed watching television, listening to music, movies, crossword puzzles but she especially loved her dogs.
She is survived by her brother; Lawrence (Alice) Birch of Coldwater, her sister in law; Janice Cram of Coldwater and by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Delores Deller and her brother Dale Cram.
Memorial donations may be directed to First Church of Christ in Coldwater. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on June 18, 2019