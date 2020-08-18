Bonnie Jean Thompson, 95, of Union City, passed away at home on Friday, August 14, 2020. under the care of family and Grace Hospice.



A public visitation will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Union City, followed by a private funeral ceremony, with Pastor David Bogda officiating. A public graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Union City. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.

