Bonnie J. Thompson
Bonnie Jean Thompson, 95, of Union City, passed away at home on Friday, August 14, 2020. under the care of family and Grace Hospice.

A public visitation will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Union City, followed by a private funeral ceremony, with Pastor David Bogda officiating. A public graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Union City. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
AUG
19
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Riverside Cemetery
