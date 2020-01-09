|
Bradford Wallace, 73, of Coldwater, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Plainwell.
The funeral service will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held, prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 AM on Monday.
Brad was born on September 5, 1946 in Jackson, MI to Pat & Alice (McKale) Wallace. He was very proud to have served in US Army during the Vietnam War, honorably discharged as a Sergeant.
Mr. Wallace was a Coldwater businessman for many years as a real estate broker, auctioneer and appraiser. He began Wallace Auctions and Wallace Properties Unlimited which he operated for many years.
Brad was very active in the community. He served as President for the Branch Co. Conservation Club, Board of Realtors and Kiwanis. He was Girard Township Supervisor/Assessor and an instructor for hunter and snowmobile safety. Brad was an avid shooter "gun aficionado" if you will. He was a member of the NRA, Cowboy Action Shooter and Amateur Trap Shooter. He enjoyed music and playing guitar. Brad found great joy in riding his motorcycle and spent many years with his family in motor sports.
Brad is survived by his children Ken (Karen) Wallace of Caledonia, Stacey (Rod) Morris of Dowling, his grandchildren Lexi, Tori & Cora Morris, Sydney & Katelyn Wallace.
Memorials may be directed to the Kimberly Anne Gillary Foundation. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020